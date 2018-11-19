Officials: 9 children bitten by dog at Oklahoma City elementary school

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say several children were bitten by a dog while at the playground of an Oklahoma City elementary school.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, police and emergency crews were called to Fillmore Elementary School on a reported dog attack.

Initial reports indicated that several children were bitten by a dog while on the playground.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department tell News 4 that there were 28 children on the playground at the time of the alleged attack.

In all, emergency crews believe that nine children were bitten. In all, 12 children were taken to the hospital.

At this point, the extent of the children’s injuries is not known.

Investigators say three teachers were on the playground, and one of those teachers was able to tackle the dog to prevent it from going into the school.

The dog, which is described as a possible pit bull mix, is in the custody of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.