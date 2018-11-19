Police investigating reported shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a reported shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials responded to the area Monday morning near Broadway Extension and Britton Rd.

#UPDATE: Just got to the scene of a possible shooting here at Harvey & NW 90th. One person was just loaded into an ambulance and police are starting to put crime scene tape up between several houses. @kfor pic.twitter.com/7AVkUwEhyU — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) November 19, 2018

One man was shot and a woman was placed in handcuffs.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the incident and have not released any other details.