Police investigating reported shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

Posted 8:26 am, November 19, 2018, by , Updated at 09:30AM, November 19, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a reported shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials responded to the area Monday morning near Broadway Extension and Britton Rd.

One man was shot and a woman was placed in handcuffs.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the incident and have not released any other details.