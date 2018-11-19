Police: Officer among those injured in shooting at Mercy Hospital in Chicago

CHICAGO – Authorities in Chicago are investigating a mass shooting at an Illinois hospital that left several people injured, including a police officer.

On Monday afternoon, police in Chicago were called to Mercy Hospital following reports of an active shooter situation.

Officials with the Chicago Police Department say there are reports of multiple victims near 26th St. and Michigan Ave.

Reports of multiple victims from incident at 26th and Michigan. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/VtDIr5b2Ok — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

WGN reports that there are multiple victims, and a suspect has been shot. A short time later, police officials confirmed that one of their officers was in critical condition.

A #ChicagoPolice officer has been shot in the active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital. He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care. Please send your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kFfMY1ZmF7 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

LIVE: Reports of multiple victims after shots fired in area of Mercy Hospital in Chicago. https://t.co/Kt3d1BS9pT – @nbcchicago https://t.co/nriyFTk5sN — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 19, 2018

This is a developing story.