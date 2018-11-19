Police: Officer among those injured in shooting at Mercy Hospital in Chicago

CHICAGO – Authorities in Chicago are investigating a mass shooting at an Illinois hospital that left several people injured, including a police officer.
On Monday afternoon, police in Chicago were called to Mercy Hospital following reports of an active shooter situation.
Officials with the Chicago Police Department say there are reports of multiple victims near 26th St. and Michigan Ave.
WGN reports that there are multiple victims, and a suspect has been shot. A short time later, police officials confirmed that one of their officers was in critical condition.
This is a developing story.