Police search for gunman after shooting, sexual assault at St. Louis Catholic Supply store

Warning: The story contains disturbing details.

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are looking for the man behind a sexual assault and shooting at a Catholic Supply store in a west St. Louis County shopping center.

St. Louis County police said they were called at about 3:20 p.m. Monday to the scene for a shooting and that one woman suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to KTVI. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Police also confirmed at least one woman was sexually assaulted.