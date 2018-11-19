Ponca City man wanted after acquaintance found shot in the face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCA CITY, Okla. - Police are searching for the man who allegedly shot an acquaintance during an argument over drug money.

Investigators are searching for 22-year-old Waylon Rhodd for the alleged murder of 39-year-old Jesse Trimble III.

According to police, it happened in the home of the mutual acquaintance.

"Trimble didn't live there, Rhodd didn't live there," said Sherry Walls with the Ponca City Police Department. "This gentleman who found him lived there by himself. This gentleman walks into the police department Saturday morning at about 7:35, asks to speak with an officer and reports that he found a man covered in blood in his home."

But, court documents now show the man admitted to being in the room when it happened, along with a second witness.

The affidavit states Rhodd started arguing with Trimble "because he owed him money for drugs." It also states "Rhodd pulled out a gun and said 'Do you think this is a game, do you think I'm playing,' while pointing the gun at Jesse."

That's when Rhodd allegedly "shot Jesse in the face and he fell on the floor."

One witness said Rhodd "came up to me and told me, if I told anybody about this, he was going to kill me."

The other witness told police Rhodd "said it was an accident."

Rhodd hasn't been seen since, running from charges that could include first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $1 million.

"There are people that know where he is, we just need to know," Bowers said. "He's armed and dangerous, we don't want this to happen to anyone else."

36.706981 -97.085595