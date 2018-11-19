× Ponca City police searching for man wanted in connection with murder

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Officers in Ponca City are searching for a 22-year-old man in connection with the murder of a man early Saturday morning.

Around 7:35 a.m. on Saturday, a resident in the 200 block of S. Elm St. went to the Ponca City Police Department to report a crime. The man told police that he found a man covered in blood inside his home.

Authorities with the police department and fire department rushed to the home, where they found 39-year-old Jessie Len Trimble III. Investigators say Trimble appeared to have been killed by a single gunshot wound to the head.

On Monday, officials announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for 22-year-old Waylon Dehaven Rhodd in connection with Trimble’s death.

A criminal warrant has been issued for Rhodd for one count of first-degree murder, and a bond has been set at $1 million.