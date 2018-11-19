× Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree program this week

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many families will be heading to the stores this weekend to get a start on their holiday shopping, a local organization is hoping the deals will spread a little Christmas cheer to those in need.

The Salvation Army will kick off its Angel Tree and Red Kettle campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 20. Families will be able to ‘adopt’ angels at Quail Springs Mall, Penn Square Mall and Sooner Mall.

The Angel Tree program helps families with children up to the age of 12, and senior citizens who are 62-years-old or older by providing assistance at Christmas.

Last year, over 2,000 people received gifts through the program.