One arrested, one on the run in bizarre, slow-speed chase, Oklahoma City police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say they are looking for the fourth suspect involved in a chase over the weekend.

At around 7 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the area near SW 59th and May for a report of a pickup truck that had hit a PT Cruiser multiple times. When police arrived at the scene, the driver took off.

Police say the driver never went over 40 miles an hour, and came to complete stops at red lights and stop signs.

“They were operating, you know, fairly legally except they weren’t stopping for our red lights,” said Officer Norris with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The chase came to an end near SW 36th and Walker where four individuals bailed.

Police quickly arrested the driver for running from police. Two other passengers were taken into custody then later released.

Officials are looking for the third passenger, who police believe has multiple felony warrants, including one charge where he could be held without bond.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.