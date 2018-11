× Senior Day Performance Earns Cornelius Big 12 Honor

Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Cornelius had a spectacular senior day game against West Virginia, throwing for 338 yards and 5 touchdowns, plus rushing for 106 yards and a score in the Cowboys’ 45-41 win over the Mountaineers.

It’s his second Big 12 weekly honor of the season.