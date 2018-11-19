× Three people accused of stealing power from nearby home escape house fire in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people were caught bootlegging power when their duplex caught fire early Monday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Monday at a garage-apartment on S.W. 25th near Western.

“Initially, the neighbors told our firefighters that it was unoccupied,” Captain David Macy with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said.

Macy said that important piece of information quickly changed once crews started fighting the blaze.

“Once we started doing our search and fighting the fire, we found that there were actually three occupants that were there,” Macy said.

He said one of those occupants woke up to the heavy smoke and alerted the other two.

According to officials, one or two of them escaped through a window.

Investigators quickly learned the duplex had no electricity, gas, or working smoke detectors.

However, officials said the three were stealing power from a nearby home using an extension cord.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Damages are estimated to cost $20,000.

The three residents were treated for smoke inhalation and one of them was treated for minor leg injuries.