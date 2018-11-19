× University of Central Oklahoma awarded $6.1M “GEAR UP” grant

EDMOND, Okla. – The University of Central Oklahoma has been been awarded a seven-year, $6.1 million grant under the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) from the U.S. Department of Education.

According to the university, GEAR UP is designed to increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education.

Through GEAR UP Connect, students will receive academic counseling, intensive college entrance exam preparation, academic tutoring, mentoring, concurrent enrollment opportunities, application and admissions workshops, campus visits, Oklahoma’s Promise workshops and application assistance, financial aid and financial literacy activities and more.

The grant will serve 1,092 low-income students from 11 high-poverty, low-performing middle and high schools in the Oklahoma City metro area – Mid-Del School District, the Millwood School District and the Western Heights School District.

