USGS: 3.0 earthquake recorded in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. –┬áResidents in McClain County may have felt some shaking Monday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Dibble, Oklahoma.

The epicenter of the quake was located about 17 miles southwest of Edmond, and about 31 miles south of Oklahoma City.

Residents in Chickasha, Moore and surrounding areas may have also felt some shaking.