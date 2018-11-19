× Wagoner man arrested after allegedly sending sexually explicit message to girl

WAGONER, Okla. – Authorities say a Wagoner man has been taken into custody following a tip about sexually explicit messages with an underage girl.

On Nov. 14, the OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip about 39-year-old Dale Morgan. The tip said that Morgan was sending lewd and sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old, whom he was trying to meet to have sex.

Morgan was ultimately arrested while hiding at a friend’s home.

He was arrested on one count of lewd or indecent acts/proposals to a child.