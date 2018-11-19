Winchester Drive-In Theatre announces passing of beloved owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - For the past 50 years, Lindy Shanbour worked to keep the Winchester Drive-In Theatre open for business.

Although most drive-ins across the country have closed their doors, Shanbour worked to make sure the Winchester would continue to serve loyal customers throughout the years.

The theater's iconic neon sign was known to light up the night sky in Oklahoma City during the summer, and just celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.

Shanbour opened the theater with his brothers in 1968 and greeted patrons there for years.

"We opened up July 3rd, 1968," he told News 4. "And I've been out here since the theater was born."

Sadly, he passed away earlier this week at the age of 91.

"Thank you Oklahoma for your loyal patronage for the last 50 years. We are deeply grieved to announce that our beloved owner and dear friend, Lindy Shanbour, has passed away. The movie business was one of Lindy's greatest loves! He found great joy offering the drive-in theatre experience to each and every customer, generation after generation! He was a friend to many and a gentleman in all regards. He will truly be missed," the theater posted on Facebook.