Telemarketing scheme promises free medical alert system and travel package

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A fierce game of throw and catch is one way Ken Rother and his rescue dog, Reggie, stay active.

Neither of them have a need for a medical alert system.

“No, I'm pretty healthy,” he said.

Recently, Ken was the target of a Robocall, with a clever disguise.

“[It] had Mercy Health Services on the Caller ID.

In fact, the toll free number was just one digit off from one of Mercy's real numbers.

The automated message instructed ken to press one if he was over the age of 55.

He's not, but he was curious, so he pressed one and immediately got a prompting to press one again for a live operator, so they could gift him with his very own medical alert system.

Ken knew better and hung up.

“I was like, ‘That doesn't sound like mercy. They don't usually do that,’” he added.

A Mercy spokesperson tells the In Your Corner team nothing is more important than the safety and security of their patients and these scam calls are not associated in any way with Mercy.

We’ve warned you about this popular telemarketing scheme lots of times.

Sometimes the purported free medical alert system won't even show up and on the rare occasion it does, it's not worth anything until you sign up for the recurring monitoring service, which is not free.

If you're not 55 or older they try to entice you with a second bogus offer of free groceries, or a free trip.

The In Your Corner bottom line: