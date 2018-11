× Authorities investigate critical auto-pedestrian accident in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders were called to the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident near May and Wilshire around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

One woman was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries.

Authorities are now trying to figure out what led to her being hit.

This incident is under investigation and there is no other information available at this time.