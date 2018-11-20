Company donates Thanksgiving feast for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s the season of giving and being with family, so a local organization is working to make Thanksgiving a little brighter for grandparents raising their grandchildren.

WeGoLook is donating 25 baskets for a Thanksgiving feast to Sunbeam Family Services’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Program.

“Due to the high incarceration rates in Oklahoma, our state is second in the nation for grandparents raising their grandchildren,” said Jim Priest, chief executive officer of Sunbeam. “Many grandparents live on fixed incomes, are struggling to make ends meet and don’t have extra room in their budget – especially when utility bills skyrocket during the holidays. That’s why these baskets are so helpful.”