Oklahoma State’s football program announced Tuesday they will play a two-game home-and-home series with Oregon.

The Cowboys will visit Eugene to play the Ducks on September 6, 2025, then host Oregon in Stillwater on September 12, 2026.

OSU and Oregon have only played once previously, in the 2008 Holiday Bowl.

The Ducks won that game 42-31.