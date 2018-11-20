District addressing security concerns following dog attack at elementary school

OKLAHOMA CITY – District officials say they are taking a closer look at security measures following a dog attack at an Oklahoma City elementary school.

Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, dispatchers received several 911 calls from teachers and administrators at Millard Fillmore Elementary School.

“We have a mad, out-of-control dog on our playground. It’s already bit a teacher and some kids, and we need somebody to come get the dog,” one caller told dispatchers.

In all, 12 students were taken to a hospital for treatment for superficial bites and scrapes as children tried to run away from the dog.

“The dog came on and started to attack some of the kids, and then of course the kids began to scream and panic, which excited the dog and scared the dog even more, so his natural instinct was to keep biting and going after the kids,” said Capt. David Macy, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District announced that all students who were treated for injuries have been released from the hospital, and none suffered critical injuries.

District officials are now assessing security at the school. Crews have already repaired the fencing at Fillmore Elementary School, and added locks to the gates.

Authorities say security teams are currently doing a full assessment of fences and gates at all other district properties. They say they hope to be done by the end of the week.