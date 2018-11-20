“I want somebody that loves me for who I am,” Oklahoma 10-year-old looking for a place to call home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. - Havenly recently turned 10 and loves exploring her creative side.

She's soft spoken, but not shy, and enjoys drawing, gymnastics and has a soft spot for all kinds of animals.

"Horses, dogs, cats and bunnies and stuff and pigs," she told News 4.

Havenly also likes listening to country music.

"Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood,” she said.

When she grows up, she wants to be an anime artist.

Until then, she's hoping to get out of DHS custody. She's been in the system for more than three years, and that's a very long time for a young child.

"I want a mom and a dad,” Havenly said, adding that she'd like to have siblings as well who are "the same age as me."

She says the first thing she'd want to do if she gets adopted is have a party.

Hopefully, one with unicorns or glow-in-the-dark decorations.

All to celebrate a new canvas in life.

"I don't want to live by myself. I want somebody that loves me for who I am,” Havenly said.

For more information on adopting Havenly, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

OKDHS is still desperately in need of more foster homes. If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

'A Place To Call Home' is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.