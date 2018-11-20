“It’s unreal,” Hidden camera found in Oklahoma Starbucks restroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - Police are asking for potential victims to come forward after a hidden video camera was found in a bathroom at a Starbucks in Moore.

"It's unreal. I don't know what this world is coming to," said Lizzy Allison, a frequent Starbucks customer.

Allison is just one of several customers outraged about a hidden surveillance device at the Starbucks in Moore, located at S.W. 19th and Telephone Rd.

"A customer found a camera in one of the unisex restrooms in Starbucks. While they were using the restroom, they noticed something weird, went and looked at it, found the camera and took it to an employee," said Jeremy Lewis, with the Moore Police Department.

Investigators say a small, motion-activated camera was hidden under a sink and was positioned to shoot toward the toilet in one of the shop's two restrooms.

"We believe there was the ability to stream it remotely," said Lewis.

Authorities say the camera was likely in use from Sept. 1 through mid-November.

Police say they are investigating a man in his 40's for the alleged incident.

"It makes me angry, makes you feel violated, not trust in any business," said Michelle Owens, a Moore resident.

However, police say there is little Starbucks could have done

"It's not really anything that they could have prevented. It's an open, public restroom and unfortunately, some sick person decided to violate it," said Lewis.

The Starbucks manager in Moore declined comment but News 4 talked to Starbucks Corporate Communications in Seattle on the phone. They issued the following statement:

Our partners (employees) take pride in creating a safe and welcoming environment for everyone who comes into our stores.

As a part of regular store operations, we monitor seating areas and restrooms on a regular basis to identify potential safety or security concerns.

We are so grateful to the customers and partners who took action and alerted local authorities.

Police say the coffee chain has cooperated 100%, but now investigators need the public's help to prosecute the alleged suspect.

"It's impossible to identify these people without them coming forward. If you did use the restroom, there is a chance and we'd like to talk to you if you are willing to prosecute," said Lewis.

Police warn to always be aware of your surroundings, especially in public restrooms.

"Now I feel like I have go into any bathroom and look around for a camera," said Owens.

Police ask you to call them at 793-4459 or email mpd-detectives@cityofmoore.com if you think you might have been a victim.