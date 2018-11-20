Land Run Mural at UCO painted over amid controversy

EDMOND, Okla. – A mural that has been on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma for more than two decades is being painted over following a recent controversy.

More than 20 years ago, Dr. Bob Palmer was asked to paint a mural of the 1889 Land Run on the University of Central Oklahoma campus.

“When I first did it, I got a lot of favorable compliments about it,” Palmer said.

For two decades, the mural could be seen along the south side of UCO’s Mass Communications Building.

In 2017, a group of students began calling for the removal of the mural because it didn’t depict Native Americans.

“Like I said, it’s a candy-coated version of the Land Run. It doesn’t show any of the real things that happened. So, it’s almost erasing that history, silencing that history,” said Mickayla Fisher.

“Obviously, I’m not Native American, but I don’t know why they are just now finding offense. That’s been there forever, and that’s part of our history. So, I would say leave it up,” said Ellerie West.

On Tuesday, the University of Central Oklahoma announced that the Land Run mural was being painted over following the controversy.

At this point, there is no plan to replace it.