Man taken into custody in connection with Ponca City murder case

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Police say a 22-year-old man wanted for allegedly shooting an acquaintance during an argument has been taken into custody.

On Monday, Ponca City police said they were searching for 22-year-old Waylon Rhodd for the alleged murder of 39-year-old Jesse Trimble III.

According to police, the murder happened inside the home of a mutual acquaintance.

“Trimble didn’t live there, Rhodd didn’t live there,” said Sherry Walls, with the Ponca City Police Department. “This gentleman who found him lived there by himself. This gentleman walks into the police department Saturday morning at about 7:35, asks to speak with an officer and reports that he found a man covered in blood in his home.”

Court documents now show the man admitted to being in the room when the shooting occurred, along with a second witness.

The affidavit states Rhodd started arguing with Trimble "because he owed him money for drugs." It also states "Rhodd pulled out a gun and said 'Do you think this is a game, do you think I'm playing?' while pointing the gun at Jesse."

That's when Rhodd allegedly "shot Jesse in the face and he fell on the floor."

Ponca City police say Rhodd was taken into custody at a home in the 100 block of E. Summit on Tuesday morning.

Rhodd is facing a first-degree murder charge in the case, and authorities say they expect other arrests to occur as the investigation continues.