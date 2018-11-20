× Officers on scene at shooting in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officers are on the scene of a shooting at SE 25th and I-35 Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene for one victim with a gunshot wound around 9 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting occurred at another location and officers are trying to gather more information.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The suspect is a male suspect, but there is no description at this time.