Officials: Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority approves licenses for thousands of patients, businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY – Almost four months after Oklahomans approved a measure to legalize medical marijuana, state officials say thousands have already been approved for a license.

Under State Question 788, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

Since applications became available in August, officials say thousands of Oklahomans have applied for licenses.

As of Nov. 18, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority says it has received 18,614 applications for patients, 158 applications for caregivers and 2,283 for businesses.

So far, the organization says it has approved 13,438 patient licenses, 84 caregiver licenses and thousands more for businesses. In all, it says it has approved licenses for 666 dispensaries, 1,087 for growers and 280 for processors.

As of November 18, 18,614 patient, 158 caregiver and 2,283 business applications received. 21,055 total. 13,438 patient, 84 caregiver, 666 dispensary, 1,087 grower and 280 processor licenses approved. 15,555 total. — Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (@OMMAOK) November 19, 2018