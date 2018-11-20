Oklahoma City Council appoints next City Manager

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Council appointed the next City Manager on Tuesday.

Craig Freeman will succeed City Manager James D. Couch, who has announced his retirement effective Jan. 2. Freeman’s first day as City Manager is the same day.

The City Manager is the chief administrative officer in Oklahoma City’s Council-Manager form of government. The City Manager oversees day-to-day operations, a staff of 4,803 employees and a budget of $1.57 billion.

Freeman, 53, has been the City Finance Director since 2011. He started his career with the City in 1992 as a Management and Budget Analyst, earning promotions to Management and Budget Specialist, Finance Department Business Manager and Budget Director.

Before working for the city, he was a teacher and coach at Windsor Hills Baptist School. He graduated in 1987 from Oklahoma Baptist College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary education. He also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science-public affairs in 1991 and a Master’s degree in urban affairs in 1992, both from the University of Central Oklahoma.

The City Council appointed Freeman after a national search conducted with the Personnel Department. The Council interviewed candidates in an executive session during a special meeting Monday, and considered the candidates in another executive session Tuesday during its regular meeting.

The Council set Freeman’s annual salary at $248,000.