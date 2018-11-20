× Oklahoma mother arrested after 4 children found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an Oklahoma mother has been taken into custody after her children were found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions.

According to the arrest affidavit, Oklahoma City officers went to a home near N.W. 16th St. and Rockwell Ave. after a caller asked police to check on the welfare of children who lived at the house.

When police arrived, they were met by 23-year-old Tory Knight.

The affidavit states that when police got inside the home, they noticed trash all over the floor, dirty diapers laying on top of a trash bag and urine stains on the carpet.

“There were several unknown stains smeared on the walls. There was trash in a large pile in the kitchen that had dirty diapers in it,” the affidavit read.

Authorities say they found four children who “were filthy and had obviously not had a bath in quite some time.”

When investigators asked Knight why there was trash everywhere, she allegedly told them that she had run out of trash bags.

Knight was arrested on four counts of child neglect.