Oklahoma officials warn of trouble spots ahead of Thanksgiving travel

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many families will be driving over the river and through the woods to get to grandmother’s house, Oklahoma officials are warning drivers about a few trouble spots that could cause issues for your Thanksgiving travel route.

The following construction projects will impact travel on highways and interstates on Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 25:

US 277 narrowed near Geronimo – The highway is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals in place, south of Geronimo.

– The highway is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals in place, south of Geronimo. US 77/ Hwy 29 closed, detoured near Wynnewood – The highway is closed and traffic is detoured onto Hwy 29, I-35 and Hwy 17A.

– The highway is closed and traffic is detoured onto Hwy 29, I-35 and Hwy 17A. I-44 and US 62 narrowed in Lawton- I-44 and US 62/ Rogers Lane are narrowed in Lawton for an interchange project.

I-44 and US 62/ Rogers Lane are narrowed in Lawton for an interchange project. I-35 narrowed near Pauls Valley – Southbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane two miles south of Hwy 145 and Kimberlin Rd. near Pauls Valley.

– Southbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane two miles south of Hwy 145 and Kimberlin Rd. near Pauls Valley. Hwy 48 narrowed at Cimarron River – Hwy 48 is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals two miles north of Hwy 51 junction near Mannford.

– Hwy 48 is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals two miles north of Hwy 51 junction near Mannford. Hwy 10 narrowed near Welch – Hwy is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals in place at Big Cabin Creek.

– Hwy is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals in place at Big Cabin Creek. Hwy 20 narrowed in Hominy – Hwy 20 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals in place at Boar Creek, east of Hwy 99 junction in Hominy.

– Hwy 20 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals in place at Boar Creek, east of Hwy 99 junction in Hominy. US 64 narrowed near Roland – Westbound US 64 is narrowed to one lane east of Roland

– Westbound US 64 is narrowed to one lane east of Roland US 69 narrowed near Eufaula – North and southbound US 69 are narrowed to one lane near Eufaula. Expect delays.

– North and southbound US 69 are narrowed to one lane near Eufaula. Expect delays. US 259 narrowed to one lane near Smithville – US 259 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals in place near Smithville.

– US 259 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals in place near Smithville. US 69 narrowed over US 69B near McAlester – North and southbound US 69 is narrowed to one lane each direction at US 69B in McAlester.

– North and southbound US 69 is narrowed to one lane each direction at US 69B in McAlester. Hwy 8 closed near Hitchcock – Hwy 8 is closed one mile east of Hitchcock. Traffic is detoured to Hwy 51A and Hwy 51.

– Hwy 8 is closed one mile east of Hitchcock. Traffic is detoured to Hwy 51A and Hwy 51. Hwy 8 closed near Okeene – Hwy 8 is closed one mile south of Okeene at Spring Creek. Traffic is detoured to Hwy 51A and Hwy 51.

– Hwy 8 is closed one mile south of Okeene at Spring Creek. Traffic is detoured to Hwy 51A and Hwy 51. Hwy 19 is closed- Hwy 19 is closed in both directions between Hwy 115 and Hwy 58. There is a local detour.

Hwy 11 narrowed near Blackwell – Hwy 11 is narrowed to one lane traffic with temporary signals east of the US 177 junction in Blackwell.

– Hwy 11 is narrowed to one lane traffic with temporary signals east of the US 177 junction in Blackwell. US 81/ US 60 narrowed in Enid – US 81/ US 60 is narrowed to one lane in each direction two miles north of the US 412 junction in Enid.

– US 81/ US 60 is narrowed to one lane in each direction two miles north of the US 412 junction in Enid. Hwy 74D closed near Lovell – Hwy 74D is closed, 1.5 miles west of Hwy 74 near Lovell. Traffic is detoured to Hwy 74 EW 69 Rd. and Rockwell Ave.

– Hwy 74D is closed, 1.5 miles west of Hwy 74 near Lovell. Traffic is detoured to Hwy 74 EW 69 Rd. and Rockwell Ave. Hwy 33 narrowed, speed limits reduced in Guthrie – Eastbound and westbound Hwy 33 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Division St. and 12th in Guthrie. Speed limits are reduced and wide loads are restricted through the work zone.

– Eastbound and westbound Hwy 33 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Division St. and 12th in Guthrie. Speed limits are reduced and wide loads are restricted through the work zone. US 81 narrowed near Hwy 3 near Kingfisher – US 81 is narrowed to one lane in each direction north of Hwy 3 junction in Kingfisher.

– US 81 is narrowed to one lane in each direction north of Hwy 3 junction in Kingfisher. Hwy 30 narrowed near Hollis – Hwy 30 narrowed and has reduced speeds north of Hollis at the Salt Fork of the Red River.

– Hwy 30 narrowed and has reduced speeds north of Hollis at the Salt Fork of the Red River. Hwy 99A closed near Little – Hwy 99A is closed one mile west of US 377/ Hwy 99 near Little. Detour is US 377/ Hwy 99, I-40, Hwy 9A and Hwy 3E.

– Hwy 99A is closed one mile west of US 377/ Hwy 99 near Little. Detour is US 377/ Hwy 99, I-40, Hwy 9A and Hwy 3E. US 412/US64 narrowed at Adams Rd. in Tulsa – Traffic is narrowed and shifted on east and westbound US 412 over Adams Rd.. The eastbound US 412 on-ramp from Lincoln Ave. is also closed.

– Traffic is narrowed and shifted on east and westbound US 412 over Adams Rd.. The eastbound US 412 on-ramp from Lincoln Ave. is also closed. US 169 ramp narrowed at I-244 in Tulsa – Northbound US 169 off-ramp to westbound I-244 is narrowed to one lane for bridge maintenance.

– Northbound US 169 off-ramp to westbound I-244 is narrowed to one lane for bridge maintenance. Hwy 20 narrowed near Hwy 11 junction in Tulsa – East and westbound Hwy 20 is narrowed to one lane in each direction just east of Hwy 11 junction near Skiatook.

– East and westbound Hwy 20 is narrowed to one lane in each direction just east of Hwy 11 junction near Skiatook. All lanes of 129th E. Ave. over I-244 are closed.

The eastbound I-244 off-ramp at 129th E. Ave. is closed.

Oklahoma City metro detours will also affect a lot of travelers across the state:

I-44 westbound ramp at May Ave. is narrowed- The westbound I-44 ramp remains narrowed to one lane between May Ave. and 36th St. Speed limits are reduced and wide loads are restricted through the work zone.

I-35 narrows over Deep Fork Creek- Southbound I-35 lanes will shift at N.E. 63rd St. Southbound I-35 E. Frontage Rd. will be narrowed to one lane from N.E. 63rd to N.E. 50th St. Northbound I-35 is narrowed to two lanes between N.E. 50th St. and I-44 interchange.

I-40 work continues between I-240 and Peebly Rd. – Drivers should be alert to narrowed lanes and to eastbound I-40 traffic shifted to the west next to westbound I-40 lanes between I-240 and Peebly Rd. The Triple X Rd. bridge over I-40 is closed.

OKC Boulevard between Walker to near Western remains under construction. The following closures and lane impacts are scheduled through 2018 for the completion of the OKC Boulevard:

OKC Boulevard drivers will not be able to turn onto Harvey Ave. at this time due to ongoing work at this intersection.

Additionally, OKC Boulevard motorists only can turn northbound onto Hudson Ave. through early 2019 due to ongoing work by the City of Oklahoma City related to the development of Scissortail Park.

Robinson Ave. is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Reno Ave. and S.W. Fifth St.;

Walker Ave. remains narrowed to one lane in each direction between S.W. Third St. and S.W. Second St.;

Western Ave. and Classen Blvd. are closed between Reno Ave. and W. Sheridan Ave.;

Reno Ave. is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Klein and Walker;

Drivers will not be able to make a left turn from Reno Ave. onto S. Western Ave. or onto S. Classen Blvd.;

Exchange Ave. is permanently closed at Western Ave. and Reno Ave.;

California St. is permanently closed at Classen Blvd.; and

S.W. Fifth St. is an eastbound only detour between Western Ave. and Walker Ave.

I-35 lanes shift near S. 19th St. in Moore – I-35 lanes are currently shifted between S. 19th St. and Indian Hills Rd. Also, S.W. 34th will be closed to through traffic at Telephone Rd., and the east and west I-35 service roads will be narrowed to one lane.