GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman died after she suffered a heart attack while behind the wheel.

It happened Monday, at around 12:45 p.m., near Elmore City, Oklahoma, in Garvin County.

Officials say the 75-year-old woman, of Elmore City, was driving southbound on SH-74 when she suffered a heart attack, departed the roadway to the left and struck an embankment.

She was flown to a Norman hospital where she later died.