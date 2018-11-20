× Orr Family Farm to host annual Breakfast with Santa events

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Orr Family Farm is gearing up for the holiday season with their annual Breakfast with Santa events!

Guests who attend Breakfast with Santa will enjoy a pancake breakfast, story time, a Christmas craft and carols with Santa Claus. Admission also includes the carousel and a train ride around the Farm. Guests are also encouraged to bring a camera for fun, holiday-theme photo opportunities.

These will be held in the Farm’s Event barn on Dec. 1, 8 or 15 from 10 a.m. to noon for $17.50 plus tax per person.

Spaces are limited, and a reservation is required for all attendees older than 2 years old. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available online.

