OU Assistant and His O-Line Honored

Oklahoma's offensive line and their coach were honored on Tuesday with separate recognition.

OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Frank Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach.

Five finalists will be selected to attend a ceremony in Little Rock, Arkansas, where the winner will be named December 4.

OU's offensive line is one of 10 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the top offensive line in the country.

Five finalists will be determined on December 4 and a vote by offensive line coaches, media members and former players will determine the winner.