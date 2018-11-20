Owner sought, dog to be euthanized after attacking multiple students at elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Animal Welfare continues to seek out the owner of a pit bull mix that reportedly bit several students at Millard Fillmore Elementary School.

Monday afternoon, teachers and staff frantically made multiple 911 calls after the dog attacked about a dozen children on the school's playground.

The dog, estimated to be about a year old, has no tag and is no microchipped, according to Jon Gary with Animal Welfare, but they don't believe it was a stray.

"We believe it's somebody's pet just because of the health and condition of the dog, and more than likely lives close to that school area," said Gary.

The dog is being held toward the back of facility, along with other dogs who have been considered dangerous.

State law requires they hold the dog for a minimum of three business days. Due to the holiday, that would mean the dog could be euthanized Saturday, then sent for rabies testing. Animal Welfare also has the option to forgo the testing and quarantine and observe him for ten days.

"But considering the number of victims, more than likely we'll euthanize him at the end of the three straight holding day," explained Gary.

If the dog tests positive for rabies, the victims of its attack would have to undergo vaccinations and treatment.

Meanwhile, if the owner is identified, Animal Welfare could pursue dangerous dog charges.

Oklahoma City Public Schools is going over surveillance footage from the school cameras to see what, if anything, they may have captured at the time of the incident. District security has also repaired the portion of the fence at Fillmore where the dog got in, and added locks to gates. OKCPS Security Director says they are also assessing the fencing and gates at every school in the district.