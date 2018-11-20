California parents lied about drive-by after toddler shot self in foot with father’s gun, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. – A northern California father is now behind bars following the shooting of his 3-year-old daughter. Investigators said he and the child's mother lied to them about what really happened to the girl, claiming she was shot in the foot by a drive-by shooter, according to KTXL.

Police said the toddler was able to get hold of her father's gun and shoot herself.

"What we're worried about is the children, the 3-year-old – they have two children," said neighbor Ed Olsen.

While on the way to a hospital Sunday night, the parents' SUV broke down and first responders took over.

"The officers discovered inconsistencies in the stories," said Modesto police spokeswoman Sharon Bear. "It appears to us that the child possibly got the gun and it accidentally went off and shot them in the foot."

Now, the girl's parents, Mitchell Digiore and Brittany Powell, face child endangerment charges. Digiore is also in trouble for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

"It's distressing. I'm not opposed to gun ownership, absolutely not," said neighbor Tracy Hiller. "But, it has to be with responsibility."

Neighbors in the Modesto neighborhood who are familiar with the family and their troubles said what matters now is the parents do right by their kids.

"Everything has a past, and I just hope that the future is better," Olsen said.