Police: Woman’s wallet stolen from her purse while shopping

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a woman who allegedly stole a wallet from the purse of another shopper while at Whole Foods.

On Sept. 27, officers were called to the Whole Foods along Western Ave. following a reported theft.

According to the police report, the victim got to the register with her items and then realized that her wallet was missing from her purse.

The manager of the store was able to review surveillance footage, which captured a glimpse of the alleged crime.

Now, police would like to speak with a woman seen on the video.

If you have any information on the theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.