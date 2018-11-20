Pregnant mother of four arrested after dirty diapers, feces found in metro apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Dirty diapers, trash and feces were reportedly found at a metro apartment, which led to the arrest of an Oklahoma City woman.

Police said 23-year-old Tory Lyanne Knight was living in those conditions with her four children, all under the age of six.

The investigation into the living conditions began on Monday when dispatchers received a 911 call from one of Knight's concerned relatives.

"She has four kids in her apartment and she's drugged out of her mind, and she's got them all four locked up in a room with no diapers, no food. There's s*** and pee all over the floor," the caller told dispatchers.

“The residence was filthy, simply put. It was what we would often refer to as a house of squalor,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officials say Knight lived in a one-bedroom apartment with her four children, who range in age from 10-months-old to 6-years-old. A family member went to check on Knight and the children, and discovered the house of filth.

“The children were very dirty; it appeared that they have not been bathed in some time. There was not adequate food for the children there in the apartment,” said MSgt. Knight.

The caller told dispatchers that she tried to tell child protective services about the living conditions, but she couldn’t find the number to Knight’s caseworker.

“I was trying to get a hold of her DHS worker. She's got like a CPS case on her, and I was trying to get a hold of her worker so that they can come over here and see what I'm talking about when I tell them that she doesn't treat the kids right,” said the relative.

The relative felt that her only option was to call the police. The report said the apartment was so dirty that officers had to step on or around trash while in the home.

When an officer asked the mother if she thought this was acceptable living conditions, "she said she did not think it was."

The relative told police she believed Knight was on drugs because she became angry when she came over and kicked her out of the apartment.

Knight, who is eight months pregnant with her fifth child, admitted to cops that she smoked marijuana about three hours prior to the incident.

“The mother would leave them alone at times, walk down to the road to the local convenient store and simply live the kids unattended usually by locking them in a room,” said MSgt. Knight.

Tory Knight was arrested on four counts of child neglect. The children were placed in the care of a family member.