Sooners Stay Where They Are in College Football Playoff Rankings
Oklahoma remained where they were last week in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday.
OU is still 6th and the top eight teams from last week kept their same ranking.
The top four teams in the final CFP rankings on December 3 will advance to the national semfiinals.
Here is the complete top 25 rankings:
- Alabama (11-0)
- Clemson (11-0)
- Notre Dame (11-0)
- Michigan (10-1)
- Georgia (10-1)
- Oklahoma (10-1)
- LSU (9-2)
- Washington State (10-1)
- UCF (10-0)
- Ohio State (10-1)
- Florida (8-3)
- Penn State (8-3)
- West Virginia (8-2)
- Texas (8-3)
- Kentucky (8-3)
- Washington (8-3)
- Utah (8-3)
- Mississippi State (7-4)
- Northwestern (7-4)
- Syracuse (8-3)
- Utah State (10-1)
- Texas A&M (7-4)
- Boise State (9-2)
- Pittsburgh (7-4)
- Iowa State (6-4)