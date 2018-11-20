× Two people in custody following chase in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were taken into custody after a chase in southwest Oklahoma City overnight.

Police say it started when they tried to pull over a vehicle, but the suspects did not stop and a chase started near SW 51st and Western around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

At one point, the suspects stopped and bailed on foot at Western and I-240 Service Road.

Officers found the suspects hiding in an apartment complex in the area using Air One. They were taken into custody.

There were no reports of any injuries.