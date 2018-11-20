× “We kind of feel like we’re out of options,” FOP calls for chief’s suspension amid ethics complaint

OKLAHOMA CITY – Appearing before the city council Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police called for the suspension of the city’s police chief amid an investigation into an alleged ethics violation.

“We kind of feel like we’re out of options. We feel like we don’t have any options left on the table other than to address you all as the council of Oklahoma City,” said FOP vice president Mark Nelson. “It’s tearing at the very fabric that holds us together. It really, really is.”

Oklahoma City Police Chief Bill Citty is accused in an ethics complaint of retaliating against the four top officers under his command for seeking overtime pay. The four deputy police chiefs – Jeff Becker, Wade Gourley, Tom Jester and Brian Jennings – are pursuing a grievance against the city over the unpaid time.

Nelson, who is also a sergeant with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said it was appropriate to place Citty under administrative leave until the complaint is fully investigated by the city auditor. The decision would have to be made by city manager.

“What we are trying to do here is not have smoke in the mirrors. There are some valid reasons why officers should be placed on administrative leave. It happens all the time. We’ve probably got a dozen on administrative leave right now,” Nelson said. “That behavior, that activity, that standard should be the same regardless if you’re an officer, a sergeant, a lieutenant, any type of supervisor or even the chief of police. We’ve had majors put on administrative leave.”

Speaking with reporters after the council meeting, Citty said he wanted to respect the process of the investigation.

“I feel like these things should not be discussed in the media, the facts of it shouldn’t be. The investigation should take place, and it should take place in the right manner,” Citty said.

With respect to the FOP’s call, Citty said “I would only disagree in the fact that every case is taken on under individual circumstances as to what’s happening. So, in many cases, they aren’t suspended. There was a case where officers had complaints against other officers. They weren’t suspended. They were just moved to other areas.”

The decision to place Citty on administrative leave would have to be made by the city manager. Oklahoma City’s current city manager, Jim Couch, is set to retire effective January 2.

Craig Freeman, current city finance director, was announced as Couch’s successor on Tuesday afternoon following an executive session.