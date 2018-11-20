Wewoka residents plagued with persistent bed bugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEWOKA, Okla. - Residents of the Wewoka Housing Authority are complaining about bed bug-ridden homes and management that won't do enough to get rid of them.

"It's disgusting," said Gary Irons. He's lived in his apartment for a year. Back in April, bed bugs showed up and they haven't gone away.

"I just don`t understand where they came from and how we got them," Irons said.

His son, Dusty, also lives in those apartments and said he's been plagued with them for years.

"They just bite me on my forearms and my ankles," he said. "Itches like crazy, it stings."

They're not the only ones.

"It itches like you`re having an acid burn," said resident Vincent Watts. He, too, said he's dealt with the pest for years.

They said the housing authority has sprayed their homes on a number of occasions but with little or no success. Now they're desperate for management to do more to eradicate the bugs completely.

We reached out to the Wewoka Housing Authority for comment on the story. In a statement, executive director Terry Mantooth said:

The Wewoka Housing Authority strives to keep our properties free of infestation with monthly roach control service in each apartment within our jurisdiction. Bed Bug control is done on an individual basis as we are either made aware of or detect the presence of bed bugs. We maintain a log of all bed bug control and to whom it is provided. As with any eradication program it requires the full cooperation of the resident to ensure success. We are bound by statute to provide decent safe & sanitary housing and will do everything in our power to do so. We have an open door policy and any resident is welcome to discuss these or any other issues at any time.

But residents insist they have followed instructions, doing their part to rid their homes of the creepy crawlers, and so far it hasn't worked.

"It feels like they`ve moved in forever," Irons said.