Woman pinned, rescued after crash involving driver who was allegedly under the influence

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman was rushed to the hospital after an accident on a busy interstate in Oklahoma City.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near I-240 and Santa Fe.

Officials say the driver of a Chevy Silverado pickup, 28-year-old Remington Scott, was stopped in the roadway on the top of a hill when another driver ran into the back of his truck and then crashed into a concrete barrier, causing her to be pinned.

“She was pinned, her legs were pinned under the dash. So, we do a dash roll on that, that’s what we call it. So, we got her stable. We have a crew that never left her side, talked to her, talked to her the whole time. Had her talk to us, keep her alert,” said Battalion Chief Shane Williams with OKCFD.

Emergency crews say she was stuck in the car for over an hour, and the Oklahoma City Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life to free her. Thankfully, she was transported to the hospital in good condition.

According to officials, Scott was under the influence at the time of the crash. He was taken into custody.