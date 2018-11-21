Arrest made in deadly Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. – Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman in connection to a murder that happened over the summer.

On Monday, Tulsa police received an anonymous tip that Kelsey Lipp was involved in the murder of Dustin Barham, 24.

Back in July, Barham was robbed by several suspects and shot in the leg at an apartment complex in east Tulsa.

Police believe Lipp lured Barham to the apartment complex using a fake social media profile.

According to FOX 23, Barham tried to drive away from the scene, but crashed his truck into another truck in the complex’s parking lot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Tuesday afternoon, police arrested Lipp in connection to the murder. She told police she was at the complex, but that she left before the shooting happened.

She was booked in the Tulsa County jail for first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapon. She is being held without bond.