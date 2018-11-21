× Canadian County Sheriff’s Office warns against phone scam

CANADIAN CO., Okla. – Canadian County Sheriff Chris West issued a warning to Canadian County and Oklahoma City metropolitan area residents about a phone scam on Wednesday.

Authorities say fraudsters are calling local residents claiming to be with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office and they have a warrant for resident’s arrest for failure to appear for jury service. They will sometimes use names of Sheriff’s Office employees in their scheme.

The fraudulent scheme includes:

Having you to post approximately $750.00 to $1,000.00, or be arrested. The caller tells the resident to obtain a prepaid card i.e. gift card, green dot card, or prepaid money card. The caller has the resident provide them with all of the information on the prepaid card. This allows the caller to immediately remove the money from the card. The resident is assured by the caller that they will refund their money back after they have appeared. The number the caller is presently using is 405-500-0768. However, they may frequently change the above number.

These telephone numbers are spoofed or computer generated.

Sheriff West said the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office will never call anyone and ask for money on a warrant and will never ask for you to obtain a prepaid card. He also urged residents if they receive this type of call to immediately hang up, as they will attempt through threats to coerce you into complying.

Sheriff West also wanted to warn residents that there have been calls received where the caller stated they were from the Social Security Administration. The caller asked for personal information. This is also a fraud and they are attempting to obtain your personal information to create fraudulent identification and credit accounts in your name. He warned that both the IRS and the Social Security Administration will always contact you by mail.

If you have a question after receiving this type of call you may contact the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office anytime at 405-262-3434.