Cardiologist charged in connection to deadly crash in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – An Oklahoma cardiologist has been officially charged for his role in a deadly accident in Edmond.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, emergency crews were called to I-35, between 15th and 33rd, following a deadly crash.

Authorities say Bryan Frank Perry was driving a 2013 Mercedes northbound when he hit a motorcycle, killing 31-year-old Nicholas Rappa.

According to court documents, Perry told investigators that “he knew he hit something” but continued driving anyway.

“The driver of the Mercedes continued on northbound, ran off the road on the east side of the interstate where he struck a light pole, which caused the vehicle to become disabled,” said Capt. Paul Timmons, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Investigators say they believe Perry had been drinking, and that a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected.

“There were strong indicators of that. Field sobriety tests were given, some other information and evidence that was located at the scene of the crash,” said Timmons.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Court documents state that Perry, a cardiologist, did not call for help or render aid to Rappa following the crash.

On Wednesday, News 4 learned that Perry has been charged with one count of second-degree murder for his role in the crash.

Prosecutors are asking that Perry be held without bond, but Perry's attorney says he intends to file a motion to seek bond in the case.