× David Spade set to perform in Tulsa in January 2019

TULSA, Okla. – Comedian David Spade is set to perform in Tulsa at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino next year!

Spade is known for starring in several shows and movies, including “Rules of Engagement,” “Joe Dirt” and “Grown Ups.”

He will be performing at the Hard Rock’s entertainment venue, “The Joint: Tulsa,” a 45,000 square-foot room that offers amphitheater-style seating and a 2,700-seat setting, on January 19, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale November 22 and start at $39.50.

Click here for more information.