Firefighter transported with minor injuries after extinguishing blaze in NW Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – A firefighter was taken to the hospital following a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to a home near NW 30th and Villa.

The occupant of the home told 911 that her laundry room was on fire.

Crews quickly arrived and extinguished the fire, which was contained to the laundry room. Fire officials say it appears to have started in a dryer.

One firefighter was transported with minor injuries, officials say. There were no reports of any other injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.