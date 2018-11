× First responders on the scene of man in a wheelchair hit by car

OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders are on the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident involving a wheelchair-bound man near SW Grand and Penn.

The man has been transported to a local hospital and his condition is critical.

Police say the person in the car left the scene, but came right back.

Authorities have one person in custody.

There is no other information available at this time.