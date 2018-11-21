Fugitive caught in Pontotoc County thanks to suspicious resident

ADA, Okla. — A fugitive’s days on the run have come to an end.

For the past week, authorities in Seminole County searched for Ted Holt, Jr. after he led police on a chase.

“He is a menace to society, he is a danger to anybody that comes in contact with him, who knows what he’s capable of,” said Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian.

Sheriff Christian says Holt was out on bond for a second-degree burglary case, but that didn’t stop him from allegedly breaking the law again.

“Of course, he’s recently wanted out of Seminole County for I believe stolen property, burglary, possession of a firearm, commission of a felony, other charges,” said Christian.

Seminole Police Chief David Hanson told News 4 last week Holt was a person of interest in a string burglaries.

"We believe the night before we captured him, that he probably was a suspect in a stolen vehicle over in Garvin County," said Christian.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a resident in Pontotoc County called 911 after spotting a suspicious man behind a house along Hwy 19 and County Road 3480.

Deputies arrived and found Holt, who was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

"You can run but you can't hide. We're going to catch you," said Sheriff John Christian.

"It really feels good to have him behind bars," he added.

Holt is arrested on misdemeanor charges in Pontotoc County, but faces felony charges in Seminole County.