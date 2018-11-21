Local mother credits graduation to school worker who didn’t give up on her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Think back and remember the time someone stepped in and took you under their wing. Maybe it was a word encouragement, a simple act of kindness or a persistence in pushing you far beyond what you thought was possible. For Jaclyn Montgomery that someone is Becky Wood.

"She is the reason I came back to school,” Jaclyn said.

They say a mother’s work is never finished, and Becky was not finished with Jaclyn. Jaclyn enrolled at the Moore Norman Technology Center, but life has its demands and bills have due dates. Jaclyn dropped out and got a job to try to make ends meet. She has two young children who depend on her, but Becky knew Jaclyn was capable of so much more.

"I was working at a cleaning company trying to take care of my two kids,” Jaclyn said. “It means a whole lot. To be able to take care of them and not have to worry about anything."

Becky kept calling and checking in, and eventually Jaclyn went back to school, finished her accounting classes and graduated. She is now an human resources coordinator. She is back on campus, because she nominated Becky for Pay It Forward.

"You must be Becky. I'm Joleen Chaney with News 4, and we have a Program called Pay It Forward, and Jaclyn nominated you for all the work you've done with everyone for so many years. And she's got something for you."

"Oh, my..."

"I have four hundred dollars for you."

"Thank you."

"Oh, my gosh. You know I do what I do, because you all have so much potential, and I could never do enough. I want to constantly dig to find that, and when I get to see it happen I just."

"Thank you all so much. You all are so ridiculously sneaky."

Becky just retired from Moore Norman Technology Center as a hire coordinator. She thought she was meeting her replacement here to help train him for his new position.

"You meet people, and you see things that they don't see in themselves. I think it is our responsibility to be the kind of people in the world that stop and see the potential and say I'm going to invest. If we would just plant seeds, we'd sure reap a lot more. It's just the planting seeds that's fun. I so appreciate this. I watch this all the time. I never thought I'd be on it."

Oftentimes we find ourselves with a soft spot for people who are struggling with something we’ve once overcome, but it is true humility and heartfelt kindness when that soft spot is for no particular reason at all.

"I don't think we necessarily have to walk in each other's shoes to invest. We don't have to have experienced ourselves. It's just really human to human kindness. It's what my daddy taught me, and that's really what life is about."