Myriad Gardens to showcase ‘Illuminations’ experience

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents can experience the northern lights right here in Oklahoma City.. in a way.

The Myriad Botanical Gardens is debuting a new event called ‘Illuminations.’

Professional designers used the latest lighting technology to bring this holiday display to the next level. The light show moves, dances and illuminates the entire space in some ways.

The Crystal Bridge will be welcoming guests beginning Friday, and continuing through Jan. 22.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children under 12-years-old.