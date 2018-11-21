× Norman Police seeking public’s help finding subject involved in robbery

NORMAN Okla. – Norman Police are asking for your help finding a man they want to talk to about a reported robbery of a vehicle involving a firearm on Sunday night.

The Norman Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Oaktree Ave. in reference to a reported robbery around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

The victim was walking across the apartment complex parking lot when an unknown male subject exited a nearby red Nissan Altima and demanded the victim give him her car keys. The man forcefully took the keys from the victim, causing minor injury to the victim during a brief struggle. The man walked towards the victim’s car, pointed a handgun at her face, and told her to “back off” before driving away with her car.

The victim’s vehicle, which was taken from the scene, was later located in the 1400 block of 24th Ave SE in Norman. Investigators have identified the owner of the Nissan Altima which was left at the scene as Robert Joe Fryrear.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Fryrear for Robbery in the 1st Degree in connection with this incident.

Robert Joe Fryrear is described as a 35-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5′ 8″ and weighs near 150 lbs.

It is currently unknown where he may be located or if he has access to a vehicle.

He is possibly armed with a firearm and may be dangerous.

Anyone with information about his location should not approach him and is instead asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with possible information that may be of assistance in this investigation is asked to contact the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.